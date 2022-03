Wallace (Bud) Pond

RAPID CITY | Wallace (Bud) Pond, 91, died Friday, Nov 13, 2020 at his residence.

His Memorial Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Sat, Sept 25, 2021 at the Canyon Lake Park Shelter #1.

Burial of cremains was held on Nov 18, 2020 at Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.