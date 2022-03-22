Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wanda Demos
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills
Send Flowers

Wanda Demos

BELLE FOURCHE - Wanda Demos, age 75, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following the service, cremation will take place and inurnment will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Wanda's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills
715 National Street, Belle Fourche, SD
Mar
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
807 Eighth Ave, Belle Fourche, SD
Mar
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine Slope Cemetery
10941 Highway 34 West, Belle Fourche, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss ,May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jack and Kimberly Kari
Other
March 22, 2022
Bunney's Body and Collision
March 22, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this. Our prayers and love are with you
Penny Peters
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results