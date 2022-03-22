Wanda Demos

BELLE FOURCHE - Wanda Demos, age 75, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following the service, cremation will take place and inurnment will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Wanda's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.