Wanda L. Pakalski
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Wanda L. Pakalski

RAPID CITY | Wanda L. Pakalski, 66, died on September 22, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave, May Jesus up-lift you and give you inner peace as he welcomes Wanda home. Every time that our paths have crossed over the past 20 plus years you and Wanda have been a blessing and an inspiration. Can't get much better then that. Well lived, "Well done". So pleased to know you two. Cliff
Cliff Vanderbush
September 25, 2021
James and Erika Brandt
September 24, 2021
