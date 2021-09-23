To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rest In Peace my friend making fudge won´t be the same since the first pan was always your
Judy Englebert
Friend
September 24, 2021
Warren & I have been close friends since 1983. We shared the love of Corvettes. We spent many nights playing cards, drinking, & playing games while recording ourselves. He is one of the few friends that we knew how we felt about each other. You & I will be together again in Heaven. You always told me I was a "crazy lady" and also "a peach". I love you so much & I will always carry you in my heart. God will take care of you from now on. See you one of these days. Love always, "your Peach", Margaret