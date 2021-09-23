Menu
Warren D. Guenin
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Warren D. Guenin

RAPID CITY | Warren D. Guenin, 69, died on September 14, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace my friend making fudge won´t be the same since the first pan was always your
Judy Englebert
Friend
September 24, 2021
Warren & I have been close friends since 1983. We shared the love of Corvettes. We spent many nights playing cards, drinking, & playing games while recording ourselves. He is one of the few friends that we knew how we felt about each other. You & I will be together again in Heaven. You always told me I was a "crazy lady" and also "a peach". I love you so much & I will always carry you in my heart. God will take care of you from now on. See you one of these days. Love always, "your Peach", Margaret
Margaret Hamilton
Friend
September 23, 2021
