Warren & I have been close friends since 1983. We shared the love of Corvettes. We spent many nights playing cards, drinking, & playing games while recording ourselves. He is one of the few friends that we knew how we felt about each other. You & I will be together again in Heaven. You always told me I was a "crazy lady" and also "a peach". I love you so much & I will always carry you in my heart. God will take care of you from now on. See you one of these days. Love always, "your Peach", Margaret

Margaret Hamilton Friend September 23, 2021