Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook

BELLE FOURCHE - Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook, age 86, of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Andy Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Wayland's funeral will be broadcasted live from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.