Wayne Amiotte

RAPID CITY | Wayne was born on May 3, 1946 in Rapid City South Dakota. He died December 18, 2021. His parents were Hope Steele and Henry Amiotte. He spent many of his summers at Rockyford, South Dakota with his Grandma Ellen Steele where he spent hours on horseback with his uncles, Donald and Kenneth Steele helping care for the family cattle. That began a lifelong love of horses. He also spent time in the summers mucking cement with his Dad.

Wayne graduated from Rapid City Central in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart Lynn Moore on September 25, 1965. They had three children: Richard Gerald, Toni Lynn and Matthew Wayne. During this time he joined the National Guard. He was also a Tribal policeman in Kyle South Dakota. Lynn died on April 27, 1975 from a long battle with cancer. Wayne returned to college to graduate from the University of South Dakota with a degree in criminology in 1975.

On July 21, 1979 Wayne married Janita Jorgensen. This marriage added two daughters to the family named Christina Robyn and Liesl Renee Knecht.

Wayne spent most of his adult life working in various Tribal capacities. He was proud to be a Native American.

Wayne was preceded in death by wife Lynn, his parents Hope and Hank Amiotte, his oldest brother Marvin, his brother-in-law Marvin Manley as well as his special nephew Thomas Marvin Amiotte. Wayne was also proceeded in death by his grandparents David and Ellen (Pourier) Steele, Walter and Nellie (Larvie) Amiotte. Special aunts and uncles Donald and Mary Jane Steele and Clara and Jumbo Montileaux. Other aunts and uncles include David (Teddy) Steele, Kenneth (Marion) Steele, Charles Steele, Emery Amiotte, Philip Amiotte and Stanley Brown as well as several cousins.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Janita, his children Richard (Jane), Toni Neubert (John), Matthew (Robert), Christina Holte (Dale) and Liesl Knecht, his grandchildren Larissa (Deshay), Brenden (Ashley) son Spencer, and Henry. Wayne's step-grandchildren are Jane's children Kevin (Tia) daughter Katarina, Kyle and Kodi (Josh) daughter Avery. Wayne is also survived by his aunts: Madonna Adams, Del-Rea Coleman, and Barbara (Howard) McGirt. He had a special love for his cousins and nieces and nephews. He considered the Steele girls his sisters. He made many friends along his path.

Services will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be left at osheimschmidt.com