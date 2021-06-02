Wayne L. Farrens

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. | Wayne Farrens passed away on May 17, 2021, at home in West Richland, surrounded by his beloved wife Ginger, son Adam, and dear pet Howie, after a courageous seven-month battle with Leukemia.

Wayne was born May 1, 1946, in Maryville, Missouri to Kenneth Russell Farrens and Faye Olive (Cochran) Farrens. Growing up, Wayne enjoyed working at the family gas station with his younger brother, Gene after school and on the weekends. Wayne and Gene remained very close as adults, sharing a mutual love of golf. Playing together at the famed Pebble Beach golf course is a memory that Gene still cherishes.

Wayne was an All-State athlete at Hot Springs High School in South Dakota, lettering in both track and basketball. He received a scholarship to the University of South Dakota where he lettered as a freshman. After two years, Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy and served until he returned to college at Chadron State in Nebraska. Upon graduation, he returned to the Navy as an officer and began a wonderful 20+ year career. Wayne served on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean which led to his desire to become a naval aviator. Wayne was able to see the world: Andorra, Barcelona, Valencia, Italy, Athens, New Zealand and Australia. The highlight of his career were the years he spent in Antarctica as part of an air crew that supported the National Science Foundation, receiving the Antarctica Service Medal for his contributions to the exploration and scientific achievement in the US Antarctic Research program. After retiring from the Navy in 1990 as a Lieutenant Commander, Wayne began his career at Applied Materials managing their operations in Santa Clara, CA, where he also met Ginger (Hauth). They wed Jan. 16, 1999, in a small service in Rapid City, SD, before returning home to Foster City, CA, where they lived for 10 years.

Wayne had a passion for serving God and was deeply involved in the Family Life ministries, serving as a mentor with Ginger to countless couples across the country. Most recently, he served at the Union Gospel Mission in his hometown of West Richland, WA, where he worked closely with young men whom he affectionately referred to as "the guys", in a faith-based rehabilitation program to relieve them of addiction and homelessness. He touched many lives.

Wayne loved the outdoors and enjoyed fly fishing, working in his yard, and visiting state campgrounds with Ginger in their RV. He also liked the beach, most recently visiting the island of Maui in February 2021 with family. Wayne was a fierce board game competitor and most happy at home with Ginger and his dog Howie, hosting bible studies and their couples' group. Wayne loved God, Ginger, his family and his friends, enjoying life to the fullest and never needing more than the present moment.

Wayne is survived by wife, Ginger Farrens of West Richland, WA; mother, Faye Farrens of Rapid City, SD; brother, Gene (Vicki) Farrens of Rapid City, SD; son, Adam (Anne) Farrens of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter, Kate Farrens of Sarasota, FL; and grandchildren, Mason (14), Danee (12), and Luke (4). He deeply loved his church community: Faith Tri Cities in Pasco, WA.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on Saturday, June 19 at Faith Tri Cities, 1800 N. Road 72, Pasco, WA 99301.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's name are being asked for the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, 221 S 4th Ave, Pasco, WA (509) 547-2112. For more information, please call Adam Farrens, (253) 561-3131.

Thank you to all the dear friends and family that have cherished Wayne during his life and death. Three words that sum up his life are: Faith, Love, and Family. Wayne was blessed to know all three.