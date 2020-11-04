Menu
Wayne L. Johnson

Wayne L. Johnson

RAPID CITY | Wayne L. Johnson, 90, passed away Oct. 30, 2020.

He was a longtime resident at Westhills Village.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army and was educated at Northern State College, Aberdeen.

He was involved in real estate development and various successful business endeavors in Keystone and Rapid City.

Preceding Wayne in death was his wife, Gloria in 1996. Survivors include his children, Paul (Karen), Tracy and Jennifer (Jim Galbraith), all of Rapid City. Wayne had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private family graveside services to be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
