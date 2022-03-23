Menu
Wayne Langland
Wayne Langland

SIOUX FALLS - Wayne Langland, age 82, of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Prairie Creek Memory Care.

The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W 41st St. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, April 1, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W 41st St. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at the DeSmet Cemetery, DeSmet, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Elaine; his children: Keith (Beverly) Langland, Virginia Beach, VA, and Joyce (Jason) Twite, Tea, SD; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ellen (Wayne) Bergen, Colman, SD; sister-in-law Betty Zell, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by three infants, Lorrie Marie, Kerry Lynn, and Debbie Lynn; his parents Clifford and Eldred, brother Claire, sister in-law, Marie, and brother-in-law Veralyn Zell.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.
