Wayne "Bingo" Piebenga
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Wayne 'Bingo' Piebenga

RAPID CITY | Wayne "Bingo" Piebenga, 84, died peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House, and is now united with his father, mother, and wife in eternal heaven.

Bingo was born June 23, 1936 in Rapid City, the son of Herman and Esther (Anderson) Piebenga. He graduated from Edgemont High School as class president in 1954. He married Roberta "Bobbie" Arneson on May 1955 and later married JoAnn Doyen on Dec. 13, 1980.

He was a successful and well respected plumbing and heating contractor in the Rapid City area, starting two businesses in his career. Wayne and his wife were long-time acting members of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Wayne enjoyed camping, boating, and socializing with friends and family. He has a "history buff" and could recount many historical stories.

Wayne is survived by six children: Bill (Annabelle) Piebenga of Raleigh, NC, Teri Clements of Colorado Springs, CO, Cheryl Lucas of Rapid City, Susan Gomez of Greeley, CO, Joni (Zane) Maliske of Rapid City, and Scott Piebenga of Rapid City; his first wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Young of Rapid City; two stepchildren; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, JoAnn in 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent to 11845 N. Haines Ave., Rapid City, SD, 57701 and will be donated amongst several charities that Bingo has contributed to in the past. God Bless!

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
SD
Jun
26
Service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I lost my long time friend. We graduated together and have had many wonderful memories throughout the years. Sure enjoyed our phone calls. I will miss you. Gene Hudson
Jeffrey Maxfield
Friend
June 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest in peace.
Tim Langenfeld
June 24, 2021
John Wastlund
June 24, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 23, 2021
So sorry you are gone Bingo. We love you and will miss you but we have a lot of memories . Piebenga´ s and Luisi´s were like peanut butter and jelly. Who doesn´t love that?
Leslie Holway
June 23, 2021
I´ve known Bingo for 30 years What an amazing man I´m so sorry for your loss
Danny Wegner
June 23, 2021
Bingo will be missed. My family grew up with his and there are so many memories!
Lynn Wolterstorff
June 23, 2021
