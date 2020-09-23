Wilfred H. Huether

RAPID CITY | Wilfred Harold Huether passed away Sept. 17 2020 at the age of 91.

Wilfred was born to Fred Huether and Anna (Fiedler) Huether on Feb. 21, 1929 in Emery, SD, one of five children.

Will began his schooling in a one-room country school. His fondest memory was driving his trained goat to school in a two-wheeled cart he had made, which came to an abrupt stop when the children brought the goat into the school room.

Wilfred's family later moved to North Dakota then back to South Dakota where he finished his schooling in Parkston, SD. He loved sports lettering in football, basketball and track. In 1946 and 1947 Will played in the SD State Basketball tournaments.

Will started working for Northwestern Bell the summer of his sophomore year in high school. After graduation Will continued to work for the company and this began his career in the telephone company.

Will was drafted into the Army in 1951 and there he continued his skills being assigned to the wire maintenance team which built and maintained communications for the anti-aircraft gun replacement. Will received his honorable discharge in 1953. He returned to Northwestern Bell where he worked for 40 years, retiring in 1986.

Will married Mary Arleen Durisch in August 1953, to this union they were blessed with three children, Alan, Lana and Dale.

They raised their family in Rapid City. Will along with Arleen took loving care of their special needs son Dale.

Will loved to hunt and fish in his spare time with his son Alan. In 1990 Will caught a wild brown trout which became the South Dakota state fish record which still stands to this day.

Will was a devoted husband and father and truly will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Alan (Jodi) Huether of Spearfish; and his daughter, Lana (Tom) Price and grandson Jeffery of Odessa, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, beloved wife Arleen and son Dale.

The family would like to thank Tendercare Assisted Living of Spearfish for the outstanding care they provided for both Wilfred and Arleen.

The family has chosen a private service. Interment will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City.

Instead of a memorial the family appreciates any donations to the local Meals on Wheels.