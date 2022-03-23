Menu
William James "Bill" Ashley
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
William "Bill" James Ashley

RAPID CITY - William "Bill" James Ashley, 58, of Rapid City, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2022. He was born in Santa Barbara, CA on May 31, 1963 to William and Dorothy Ashley. He grew up in southern California and graduated from California State University Northridge in 1985.

In 1990, he married his best friend, Teresa Peters. Together they raised three children and his career took them from California to Utah and finally they settled in Rapid City, SD. There they took advantage of the beautiful Black Hills where they enjoyed hiking and kayaking.

In 2016, Bill retired and enjoyed spending his days with his family and friends, golfing, riding his motorcycle and traveling. Bill was an incredible father, husband, and friend.

Bill is survived by his sons: Nick (Kaitlin) and Matt (Rachel); and his daughter Kaitlyn (Anthony); his brother, Bob; several nieces and nephews; his dog Kolby; and many beloved friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
