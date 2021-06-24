Menu
William Bilger II
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

William Bilger II

RAPID CITY | William C. Bilger II, 78, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at home.

Bill was born March 17, 1943 in New Castle, PA, to the late William C. Bilger and Dorothy (Brunton) Bilger.

He married the late Patricia (Johnson) Bilger on August 2, 1973. Bill and Pat opened their home to several foreign-exchange students and family members while their own children were growing up.

Bill served in the United States Air Force for many years receiving honors such as: Commendation Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Grad Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and (3) Oak Leaf Clusters with AF Longevity Ribbon.

After retiring from the USAF he went on to work with the Box Elder Job Corp until his retirement.

Bill was a proud member of the Western S.D. Buckaroos, Custer Trail Riders and U.S. Marshals.

Survivors include his sons, Dean (Ami) Bilger and Wade (Michelle) Bilger; sisters, Joy (Charles) Goehring, Janice (Wayne) Kaufman and Deborah Bilger; his granddaughters, Autumn Bilger, Kiersten Marlow, Jaedyn Bilger and Lacey Bilger; as well as nieces, nephews and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Bilger; his wife, Patricia Bilger; brother, Kenneth Bilger; sisters, Bonnie Vilk and Kathleen Mooney; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kempfer.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, where he will receive full honors. Family and friends that would like to join the procession to the cemetery can meet at Osheim & Schmidt at 11:45 a.m. A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the James Kjerstad Event Center at Central States Fairgrounds, 915 E. Centre St.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Memorial Gathering
11:45a.m.
Family and friends that would like to join the procession to the cemetery can meet at Osheim & Schmidt
SD
Jun
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
Sturgis, SD
Jun
29
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Celebration of Life luncheon at the James Kjerstad Event Center at Central States Fairgrounds
915 E. Centre St., SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
June 25, 2021
