William George Brumbaugh

RAPID CITY | William George Brumbaugh, 81, passed away at Monument Heath on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Military graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 28, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors provided by Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 11-12 on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.