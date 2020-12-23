Menu
William M. Groethe
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

William M. Groethe

RAPID CITY | William McAndrew "Bill" Groethe was born Nov. 2, 1923, and passed peacefully, surrounded by family and love on Dec. 20, 2020.

His forceful determination and gentle consideration for others are part of his legacy, alongside his photographic documentation of Black Hills historical events. He grew up in a home where all people were welcomed, in a time when that was not necessarily the norm. His parents, Amos and Emma Groethe made sure to imbue all their children with openness and love. Bill maintained those Groethe family values throughout his life. From a young age, he knew that he wanted to be a photographer and focused on that for the rest of his 97 years. Bill was truly one of a kind, and He Sapa will forever be changed by his life here.

Deeply committed to equity, Bill educated many at First Photo, Mount Rushmore, and around town about the true history of our area. He cared about this community, and wanted to see everyone in it thriving, making a living wage, and honestly caring for their neighbors. Bill was committed to quality and to supporting small businesses so that our community would continue to thrive. He was analytical, detailed, and precise in everything he did. His plan was for generations to come, so that they would have a documented historical record and so that his photos would last for as many years as possible. Bill knew that one could have a successful business while remaining committed to one's values. He treated all of his photographic subjects with respect, portraying everyone who sat for a portrait with dignity and care.

Bill had a love of life that was unmatched. Enthusiasm for everything he did was part of his everyday life. He had a strong work ethic, but still tried to take most weekends off (part of what he recommended for longevity), spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. When he was younger, he always made time for sports and was very athletic. Diving, swimming, snow skiing, water skiing, and hunting. In 1953, Bill married the love of his life, Alice. They met on the ski hill in Colorado, and afterwards Bill told his mother Emma that he had met the woman he was going to marry. They loved and supported each other through many hardships and joys during their 67 years of marriage. They worked up until 2020 together at First Photo

Bill was extremely committed to his entire family, and loved them deeply. Bill is survived by his wife, Alice Lorraine Marks Groethe; siblings, Robert Jackson Groethe, Joan Lucille Solon, Jean Elizabeth Diggins; children, Jane Ann Groethe Mincks (Ron) and Mark Howlett Groethe (Jeannine); grandchildren, Emma Beth Mincks, Benjamin Joseph Mincks, Farrah Francine Beard, Hannah Jo Mincks, Miranda Michelle Ririe Nizam-Aldine, Zachary Nizam-Aldine, Derek W. Ririe, William Ryan Groethe, Emily Beth Groethe; and great-grandchildren, Tiberius David Nizam-Aldine, Bridger Bear Mincks, and Elowen Zahra Nizam-Aldine. Amos and Emma had 13 children and over 65 grandchildren and Bill is survived by many nieces and nephews on the Groethe and Marks sides of the family that were very special to him. He considered everyone in this community to be of great importance, and had many wonderful neighbors. His family would especially like to thank his neighbors and friends who considered him family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Sophia Hovland Groethe and Amos Groethe; and his siblings, Kathryn Louise Satt, Amos Jr., Marian Wilson Rendler, Roland Eric (Bud), Homer Perrin, David Rowe, John Bollinger Withers, Dorothy Ann, and Eleanor. As well as by numerous relatives, including several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, E.F. and Alice Marks; and so many special friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services, with military honors will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for Summer 2021.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
I was just wondering tonight, if Mr. Goethe was still around R.C, so I googled his name and saw the notice. I am truly sorry for the loss of your Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle. I had met him years ago and was so impressed by his nature and photos. I had to have my two of my grand children meet this incredible man who had met and set up the photos of the nine Chiefs. I explained to the two (grandchildren) how this man had seen the nine (Chiefs) ,which in turn made them a connection to the Battle of Little Big Horn. To them it was no big thing but to me it was. I asked him if it would be alright for them to shake his hand .In his most modest way he say yes but he had also said He was nothing special. I also had to shake the hand of the man I can only assume shook the hands of the famous Chiefs. What a man this man was. You and the area I use to live has lost a very generous and selfless man. DB Houlton ,Me
DeWayne Brink
Other
November 10, 2021
I loved my sales calls out in Rapid City when I could find time to visit Bill at his shop. I still love the smell of all the agents needed to process photographs. I will miss those visits for sure.
Tom Shepard
May 3, 2021
I met Mr. Groethe in 2016 at MT. Rushmore. I was on a bus tour of the northern Rockies. I was immediately fascinated by him. Mr. Groethe was a bridge to so much of American History. He connected us to the survivors of the Battle of the Little Big Horn. The creation of Mt. Rushmore, and so much more of American History. Mr. Groethe's work is in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. William Groethe was not just a great photographer, but also a great American Historian. When, I got home from my trip, I called him and purchased one of his photographs. He was a joy to talk to. It was just a great honor. He will always inspire me to pursue history. My condolences to his family. Heaven is truly blessed!
John Dzumaga
January 24, 2021
Very sad to see Mr. Groethe passed. I feel honored I was able to meet him. R.I.P.
Arnita Plekenpol
January 24, 2021
Dear Groethe Family, we loved Bill and enjoyed our visits each summer. So sorry to hear of his loss. We will miss him. Bob and Audrey hold he and Alice dear in their hearts. Much Love to all of you. From the Singers in California.
Singer Family
January 5, 2021
Bill was a truly great man. He leaves a photographic and historic legacy of the Black Hills that is unparalleled. He will truly be missed.
Preston Wright
December 30, 2020
I am both a photographer and a lover of history, and Bill fit the bill for those of those things to a T. He lived a long and productive life for which all of Rapid City can take a hat off! Thanks Bill for capturing images from so long ago and preserving them for future generations, thanks for helping the industry of photography become more than just a hobby. Thanks for your keen eye, keen mind, and incredible work ethic for nearly a century. Also a special thanks for your military service to the US, including your commendable athletic accomplishments therein. We salute you, Bill, and the Groethe family, for a life well-lived! Respectfully submitted, Johnny Sundby
Johnny Sundby
Friend
December 29, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Uncle Bill's passing.
JAROL DEVOGE
December 27, 2020
Alice, So sorry to hear of Uncle Bill's passing. I have many fond memories of Rapid City relatives.
Jarol Groethe DeVoge
December 27, 2020
Alice and family, I have such wonderful memories of Bill, especially from my very early years. He taught me to waterski by running along the beach towing me by the rope in his hand. Later on, he was always so gracious and patient about my constant badgering to pull me behind his super fun jet boat. He remained for the rest of his life one of the kindest men I have ever met. Peace and comfort to the entire family.
Linda Iverson
December 26, 2020
So sad to hear of Bill´s passing. He and Alice were wonderful business neighbors for 18 years. Godspeed.
Matt Fitting
December 25, 2020
Alice & family,so sorry to hear of bill's passinng. we go way back to the mills drug day's & rapid film. He was a very special person. my prayers are with you.
Don Mattson
December 24, 2020
I HAVE SO MANY GREAT MEMORIES..........THANK YOU BILL.....!!!!
JOHN FRISKE
December 24, 2020
I CAN THANK BILL & ALICE FOR SO MANY GOOD THINGS IN MY LIFE.....& HAVE SO MANY GOOD MEMORIES OF BILL................THANK YOU LORD FOR PUTTING THEM I MY LIFE
JOHN FRISKE
December 24, 2020
I THANK BILL & ALICE FOR MANY GOOD THINGS IN MY LIFE,,,,,,,,,,,,,& THANK YOU LORD FOR BILL & ALICE..........
JOHN FRISKE
December 24, 2020
I had the honor of meeting with Bill on multiple occasions. He loved his work and always took time to share his photos with me. Every photo had a story. What a remarkable and determined man. He will be missed by many.
Tom Snyder
December 24, 2020
We extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Alice and all the family.
Arlene and Roy Burr
December 24, 2020
Bill was one of the great photographers of our time and a colleague of mine. We both survived the digital changeover "Digital Wigitals" as Bill would say (and normally a lot more). I will always be grateful to Bill for all the help he gave me and the Rapid City Police Department over the years. He was so dedicated to excellence, his wife and this community.
Jon Eizinger
December 24, 2020
Alice and family : We are so sorry for your loss. Bill has earned his star in the great beyond.
Joyce E. (Goff) Bailey
December 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bills passing. The world has lost a kind soul and a wonderful, giving man. Who loved his wife dearly, his community and gave all he could to help others. Alice, our thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless.
Tony & Marilyn Crady
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bill. He was one of a kind! His career spanned many decades, and he never gave up! The hardest working man I ever knew. My prayers go out to the family.
Linda Geyer
December 23, 2020
Jerry and Patricia Wright
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends R.I.P
Debra Wing
December 22, 2020
