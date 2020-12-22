I was just wondering tonight, if Mr. Goethe was still around R.C, so I googled his name and saw the notice. I am truly sorry for the loss of your Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle. I had met him years ago and was so impressed by his nature and photos. I had to have my two of my grand children meet this incredible man who had met and set up the photos of the nine Chiefs. I explained to the two (grandchildren) how this man had seen the nine (Chiefs) ,which in turn made them a connection to the Battle of Little Big Horn. To them it was no big thing but to me it was. I asked him if it would be alright for them to shake his hand .In his most modest way he say yes but he had also said He was nothing special. I also had to shake the hand of the man I can only assume shook the hands of the famous Chiefs. What a man this man was. You and the area I use to live has lost a very generous and selfless man. DB Houlton ,Me

DeWayne Brink Other November 10, 2021