I was just wondering tonight, if Mr. Goethe was still around R.C, so I googled his name and saw the notice. I am truly sorry for the loss of your Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle. I had met him years ago and was so impressed by his nature and photos. I had to have my two of my grand children meet this incredible man who had met and set up the photos of the nine Chiefs. I explained to the two (grandchildren) how this man had seen the nine (Chiefs) ,which in turn made them a connection to the Battle of Little Big Horn. To them it was no big thing but to me it was. I asked him if it would be alright for them to shake his hand .In his most modest way he say yes but he had also said He was nothing special. I also had to shake the hand of the man I can only assume shook the hands of the famous Chiefs. What a man this man was. You and the area I use to live has lost a very generous and selfless man. DB Houlton ,Me
DeWayne Brink
November 10, 2021
I loved my sales calls out in Rapid City when I could find time to visit Bill at his shop. I still love the smell of all the agents needed to process photographs. I will miss those visits for sure.
Tom Shepard
May 3, 2021
I met Mr. Groethe in 2016 at MT. Rushmore. I was on a bus tour of the northern Rockies. I was immediately fascinated by him. Mr. Groethe was a bridge to so much of American History. He connected us to the survivors of the Battle of the Little Big Horn. The creation of Mt. Rushmore, and so much more of American History. Mr. Groethe's work is in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. William Groethe was not just a great photographer, but also a great American Historian. When, I got home from my trip, I called him and purchased one of his photographs. He was a joy to talk to. It was just a great honor. He will always inspire me to pursue history. My condolences to his family. Heaven is truly blessed!
John Dzumaga
January 24, 2021
Very sad to see Mr. Groethe passed. I feel honored I was able to meet him. R.I.P.
Arnita Plekenpol
January 24, 2021
Dear Groethe Family, we loved Bill and enjoyed our visits each summer. So sorry to hear of his loss. We will miss him. Bob and Audrey hold he and Alice dear in their hearts. Much Love to all of you. From the Singers in California.
Singer Family
January 5, 2021
Bill was a truly great man. He leaves a photographic and historic legacy of the Black Hills that is unparalleled. He will truly be missed.
Preston Wright
December 30, 2020
I am both a photographer and a lover of history, and Bill fit the bill for those of those things to a T. He lived a long and productive life for which all of Rapid City can take a hat off! Thanks Bill for capturing images from so long ago and preserving them for future generations, thanks for helping the industry of photography become more than just a hobby. Thanks for your keen eye, keen mind, and incredible work ethic for nearly a century. Also a special thanks for your military service to the US, including your commendable athletic accomplishments therein. We salute you, Bill, and the Groethe family, for a life well-lived! Respectfully submitted, Johnny Sundby
Johnny Sundby
December 29, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Uncle Bill's passing.
JAROL DEVOGE
December 27, 2020
Alice, So sorry to hear of Uncle Bill's passing. I have many fond memories of Rapid City relatives.
Jarol Groethe DeVoge
December 27, 2020
Alice and family, I have such wonderful memories of Bill, especially from my very early years. He taught me to waterski by running along the beach towing me by the rope in his hand. Later on, he was always so gracious and patient about my constant badgering to pull me behind his super fun jet boat. He remained for the rest of his life one of the kindest men I have ever met. Peace and comfort to the entire family.
Linda Iverson
December 26, 2020
So sad to hear of Bill´s passing. He and Alice were wonderful business neighbors for 18 years. Godspeed.
Matt Fitting
December 25, 2020
Alice & family,so sorry to hear of bill's passinng. we go way back to the mills drug day's & rapid film. He was a very special person. my prayers are with you.
Don Mattson
December 24, 2020
I HAVE SO MANY GREAT MEMORIES..........THANK YOU BILL.....!!!!
JOHN FRISKE
December 24, 2020
I CAN THANK BILL & ALICE FOR SO MANY GOOD THINGS IN MY LIFE.....& HAVE SO MANY GOOD MEMORIES OF BILL................THANK YOU LORD FOR PUTTING THEM I MY LIFE
JOHN FRISKE
December 24, 2020
JOHN FRISKE
December 24, 2020
I had the honor of meeting with Bill on multiple occasions. He loved his work and always took time to share his photos with me. Every photo had a story. What a remarkable and determined man. He will be missed by many.
Tom Snyder
December 24, 2020
We extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Alice and all the family.
Arlene and Roy Burr
December 24, 2020
Bill was one of the great photographers of our time and a colleague of mine. We both survived the digital changeover "Digital Wigitals" as Bill would say (and normally a lot more). I will always be grateful to Bill for all the help he gave me and the Rapid City Police Department over the years. He was so dedicated to excellence, his wife and this community.
Jon Eizinger
December 24, 2020
Alice and family : We are so sorry for your loss. Bill has earned his star in the great beyond.
Joyce E. (Goff) Bailey
December 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bills passing. The world has lost a kind soul and a wonderful, giving man. Who loved his wife dearly, his community and gave all he could to help others. Alice, our thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless.
Tony & Marilyn Crady
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bill. He was one of a kind! His career spanned many decades, and he never gave up! The hardest working man I ever knew. My prayers go out to the family.
Linda Geyer
December 23, 2020
Jerry and Patricia Wright
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends
