William D. Parke

RAPID CITY - William D. Parke, 85, died March 30, 2022.

He served in the US Air Force.

Services will be at 4:30 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park Chapel

