William "Bill" J. Rensch

RAPID CITY | William "Bill" J. Rensch 81 passed away Monday December 27, 2021, at a local nursing home.

A celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2022 at the St. Williams Catholic Cemetery in Romana, SD. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

