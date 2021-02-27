Menu
William L. Southard
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

William L. Southard

WEST LOS ANGELES, Calif. | William Loran Southard, born May 4, 1927 in Wamego, KS, to Earl and Rachel Irene Rodgers Southard and loving husband of 70 years to June Ruth Markussen Southard passed from this life on Jan. 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 in West Los Angeles. Cremation has taken place and interment in Riverside (CA) National Cemetery on March 8.

William was and still is the loving father of five children: Debra June Southard Barnes Yates Higgins (Steven James Higgins), Tommy Earl Southard (Donna Marie Weber), Del Loran Southard (John Edward Klingenmeier), Faye Irene Southard Broaden (Alan Stewart Broaden) and Brian Clay Southard (Tracy Elizabeth Anderson).

Grandfather to seven: Roslyn Ane Barnes Murray (Donald Paul Murray), Erika Irene Broaden Lammers (Matthew David Lammers), Elizabeth Marie Southard, Derek Thomas Southard (Rachel Lynne Schetrom), Tyler Clay Southard (Karolina Kulesza), Timothy Brittin Southard (Mendy Ann Berglin) and Sydney Elizabeth Southard.

Great-grandfather to eight: Ella Faith Murray, Tennyson Russell Murray, Cole Matthew Lammers, Abigail Lynn Southard, Thomas Jack Southard, Madelyn Jeanette Southard, Griffin Clay Southard and Stella Elizabeth Southard.

William left a lasting legacy with the love he had for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as the love of his life, June. Nothing was more important to him than family. He was loved greatly in return and we will miss him every day of our lives for the rest of our lives until we are welcomed into his home in "A Better Place".


Published by Rapid City Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
June and family, we just found out about Bills passing. So very sorry for your loss.our prayers are with you. We have lots of great memories of you and Bill. Take care. Bill and Bernice Johnson.
Bernice Johnson
March 2, 2021
Was a great man to know will always miss him
Butch Turpitt
February 28, 2021
