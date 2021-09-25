Well no easy way to say what I am about to say! My Grandpa Bill Passed away this morning and it´s hitting home for me. This was a man of very few words but when he said something everyone listened to what he had to say! He could light up a room with his smile and always cheer you up when you were down without every bringing up the issue. He was the man that had patience´s of a saint and could put up with just about anything! Never had a mean bone in his body! He was the man that taught me how to tie my first fishing hook. He took crazy hikes with my grandma Beryl Tatum and never complained not a once. I recently got to talk to him for a few and he always had a way of telling you he loved you and he was proud of you! Man he could tell you about planes. Once we went to a museum and there was a plane hanging in the cafe area and I remember him looking up and saying he flew the prototype. I remember standing there in amazement of what this man had accomplished in his long 98 years. A WW2 vet that deserves a half mast! He´s the last of his kind and there will never be another William Tatum. I love you Grandpa Bill and you will be missed and honored in my book and many others for the rest of our lives!

Bagger Blake Family September 24, 2021