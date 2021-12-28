Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Yvette Renee Beyer
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021

Yvette Renee Beyer

RAPID CITY | Yvette Renee Beyer, age 53, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away December 19, 2021, at her residence in Rapid City, SD.

Yvette was born February 16, 1968, in Rapid City, SD, to Ronald Kirschenmann and Susan (Dugan) Knudtson.

Yvette was an extremely dedicated, wonderful mother to Rachel and grandmother to her three beautiful grandchildren. She was a loving sister and an incredible daughter.

Yvette is survived by her daughter, Rachel Beyer; grandchildren, Adrian; Oskar; Amelia; mother, Susan Dugan Knudtson; father; Ronald Kirschenmann; step mother; Colleen Kirschenmann; step father; Phil Lampert and brother, Garett Dugan.

Celebration of Yvette's Life will be held in the Spring of 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss Yvette was a really good friend a long time ago I have lost touch with Yvette and Rachel over the years and I am very saddened from hearing about Yvette at such a young age losing her life. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tanya Schwarz
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results