Yvonne Barton

MINNEAPOLIS | Yvonne (McFall) Barton, 85, died Feb. 13, 2021. She was born June 9, 1935 in Lemmon, SD.

She lived in Rapid City, SD, from 1960 to 2004 when she moved to Minneapolis to be near her daughter and family.

Her family is planning a memorial this summer in the Black Hills.