A. Wayland Arthur Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
A. Wayland Arthur Jr.

February 28, 2021

A. Wayland Arthur Jr., 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He loved life, his family, and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sherry; his mother, Rebecca; his children, Shawn, Erich (Meredith) and Ben (Michelle); grandchildren, Jason, Breana, Jimi, Rachel; brothers, Jeff and Brian; and special dog, Trevor.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cave Spring Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
VA
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Prayers for comfort and peace for your family at this time
The Poffs
March 6, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy and love to Sherry and the family! Lifting you all up in prayers and love! Know that you are in our constant thoughts today and going forward! Love ya!
Steve and Marie Oracko
March 6, 2021
Jenny, Paul Sending prayers and much love.
Priscilla Casey
March 4, 2021
Dwayne Arthur (Tater)
March 4, 2021
What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us. Love Tater..
Dwayne Arthur
March 4, 2021
