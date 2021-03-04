A. Wayland Arthur Jr.
February 28, 2021
A. Wayland Arthur Jr., 61, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He loved life, his family, and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sherry; his mother, Rebecca; his children, Shawn, Erich (Meredith) and Ben (Michelle); grandchildren, Jason, Breana, Jimi, Rachel; brothers, Jeff and Brian; and special dog, Trevor.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cave Spring Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.