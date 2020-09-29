Overstreet
Arthur Wayne
May 21, 1941
September 24, 2020
Arthur Wayne "Shorty" Overstreet, 79 years old, was born on May 21, 1941, and left this life Thursday, September 24, 2020.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Yokohama Tire Company. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom and Mary Overstreet; son, Wayne Combs; and sisters, Joyce Johnson and Nancy Chambers.
He is survived by his twin sons, Douglas and Travis Overstreet; former wife, Jane Overstreet; his brothers, Kenneth(Chubby)Overstreet and wife, Josephine, and Ronnie (Low) Overstreet and wife, Shirley; his sister, Janie Robertson. His three grandsons, Bryson, Micheal and Cameron Overstreet; granddaughter, Maria, being their Papa was the greatest joy of His life. He is also survived by his uncle Bunk and Betty Overstreet, and a host of nieces and nephews and many cousins.