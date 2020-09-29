OverstreetArthur WayneMay 21, 1941September 24, 2020Arthur Wayne "Shorty" Overstreet, 79 years old, was born on May 21, 1941, and left this life Thursday, September 24, 2020.He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Yokohama Tire Company. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom and Mary Overstreet; son, Wayne Combs; and sisters, Joyce Johnson and Nancy Chambers.He is survived by his twin sons, Douglas and Travis Overstreet; former wife, Jane Overstreet; his brothers, Kenneth(Chubby)Overstreet and wife, Josephine, and Ronnie (Low) Overstreet and wife, Shirley; his sister, Janie Robertson. His three grandsons, Bryson, Micheal and Cameron Overstreet; granddaughter, Maria, being their Papa was the greatest joy of His life. He is also survived by his uncle Bunk and Betty Overstreet, and a host of nieces and nephews and many cousins.