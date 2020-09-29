Menu
Charlie Henry Hall
Hall

Charlie Henry

September 27, 2020

Charlie Henry Hall, 85, of Radford, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born to the late Charlie G. and Christina Montgomery Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita; sons, Willie, Anthony (Debbie), Calvin (Tami), and Randy; grandchildren, Kriston and Amanda, and Hayden and Eden; several great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Geneva Phillips, Treva Bugg, Helen Flinchum, and Jurlene Simpkins; and a special companion and friend, "Tippy".

A private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the special friends and those that helped during this time.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Juanita and the Hall family, My prayers and condolences to you all! So thankful we made it to Virginia a few years ago, I am so blessed we could visit with Henry, Juanita and Anthony! Much love to you all! Joyce Price 4 Melrose Lane, Lewistown, Ill. 61542 913-634-3682
Joyce (Hall) Price
September 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Henry passing. God bless all of you with peace and comfort. Love you all.
Ron and Louann (Hall) Lord
September 28, 2020