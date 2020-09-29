Hall
Charlie Henry
September 27, 2020
Charlie Henry Hall, 85, of Radford, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born to the late Charlie G. and Christina Montgomery Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita; sons, Willie, Anthony (Debbie), Calvin (Tami), and Randy; grandchildren, Kriston and Amanda, and Hayden and Eden; several great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Geneva Phillips, Treva Bugg, Helen Flinchum, and Jurlene Simpkins; and a special companion and friend, "Tippy".
A private graveside service will be held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the special friends and those that helped during this time.
