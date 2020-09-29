Tate
Mary Ann
October 12, 1925
September 24, 2020
Mary Ann Horne Tate, 94, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Mary Ann was born on Monday, October 12, 1925, in Wallins Creek, Kentucky, the only child of the late Maynard and Anna Lyon Horne. She graduated from Coeburn High School and received a nursing degree from the Medical College of Virginia.
Her family was Mary Ann's first priority. Mary Ann and George's marriage was characterized by; devotion, respect, and founded in their faith in God. She adored her children and grandchildren and supported them with her presence at various events whenever possible. Her faith was evident by her service to her church, First United Methodist (Salem).
She was always doing for others and her kindness was evident in all she said and did. She found joy in her gift of cooking and loved sharing meals with friends in need, family gatherings, and celebrations. She was known for her VT tailgates and sharing her friendship bread. Mary Ann was a tremendous sports fan in addition to being an athlete herself. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband of 67 years, George Straley Tate Jr., and her daughter-in-law, Catherine Crush Tate.
She is survived by her children, Robert Tate, Richard Tate (Susan), and Lynne LaPierre (Bruce); grandchildren, Sarah Lewis (Bryan), Andy Tate, Kelly Rutledge (Adam), Carter Tate (Dima), Nicole Teichman (Joe), Reid LaPierre, and Taylor Arkema (Matt); and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family is so very grateful for the special friends and devoted caregivers for sharing their love and support.
Surrounding current circumstances a private graveside service will be held with Mrs. Tate's family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
, or perhaps consider doing a random act of kindness in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
