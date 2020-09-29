WYNN
Shirley K.
September 27, 2020
Shirley K. Wynn, 98, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ella Mae Keesee; her husband, William C. Wynn; and her sister, Dorothy Smith.
Shirley was a long-time member of Northminster Presbyterian Church.
Shirley is survived by her son, Mike Wynn and wife, Ginger; grandson, Brian; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Dr. Russ Merritt officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.