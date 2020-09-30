KRAUS
Neita Beth Brown
April 12, 1940
September 26, 2020
Neita Beth Brown Kraus of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was 80 years old.
Neita was a 1962 graduate of James Madison University and was a schoolteacher for nearly 35 years. She pursued many volunteer opportunities which she enjoyed very much. Neita had many leadership and membership roles at Westhampton Christian Church. Her church family was always close to her heart. She volunteered many weekends for many years at Craig Springs Camp. Neita was a tutor for immigrant and refugee families for many years. She also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity's finance board, working with deserving families to help them participate in the American dream. Neita was also a regular volunteer at the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Arthur L. Kraus, and their daughter, Kelly Kraus Perry.
Neita is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Kraus Davis and her husband, Richard, and son-in-law, Matthew Perry. She is also survived by her five beloved grandsons, Jonathan and Austin Perry, and Jacob, Nicholas, and Griffin Davis, who loved their Grandmum/Goo Goo very much.
The Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Ave. The Rev. Gail Davidson will officiate. Family only interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Westhampton Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2515 Grandin Road, Roanoke, VA 24015, or to Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, 3435 Melrose Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.
Also, family and friends are invited to write and send a fond memory of Neita to be included in a book for her grandsons. Please forward these memories to Westhampton Christian Church at the above address in care of "Kraus Memory Book." Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.