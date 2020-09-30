Jacobs



Cathy



June 8, 1953



September 26, 2020



One of the sweetest creatures ever to roam this world has been relieved of her physical form. Yet, her spirit and brightness glow and will shine forever on whoever knew her.



Born on June 8, 1953, she was the beloved adopted daughter of Bill and Mary Moore of Trenton, N.J., the beloved wife and constant companion of Steve Jacobs, the beloved mother of Amy, Melly and Erica Jacobs, and the beloved friend of many, many others… including cats too numerous to mention.



Music brought her joy and allowed her to bring joy to others. She loved working with young children, fascinated by what goes on in those cute little heads. She directed the VT Office of Family/Work Life Resources for close to 15 years and was an instrumental force in the establishment of lactation rooms throughout the VT campus – an accomplishment of which she was very proud.



Following her time at VT, she returned to working with young children at Rainbow Riders and as Board President, curriculum consultant and volunteer at Valley Interfaith Child Care Center (VICCC).



A woman of few words yet many wise sayings – three of which summarize her life outlook: "Everybody's got a story"…. "ASLTW – Actions Speak Louder Than Words"… and "Every day is a Gift".



Contributions in her memory may be made to VICCC (and included toward a matching grant called the "In Cathy's Heart Fund"), or the Community Foundation of the NRV – "Jacobs Family fund" to support families and young children.

