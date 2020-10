Freddie B.



Olinger



10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019



Happy Birthday, my Freddie



You always blew out your candles and liked all of your decorations.



We had so much fun. Our years together went much too quickly.



I miss and love you with all my heart.



Your wife and "Honey",



Gail



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.