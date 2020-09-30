TrailBetty LouiseJune 15, 1945September 27, 2020Betty Louise Trail, age 75 of Callaway, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born June 15, 1945 and was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Epperly and a son, Dean Trail. Betty proudly served her country in the Women's Army Corps.Surviving is her significant other, Doug Jackson; sisters, Teresa Wright (James) of Blacksburg, Lisa Jones (Jeff) Durham, N.C.; two nephews and their families; and her faithful companion Gypsy.Arrangements are private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.