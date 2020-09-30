I am manager at Pinecrest Apts. here in Bedford, we have grown to love this sweet lady from day one of meeting her at Mr. Blakes resident. This is truly a shock to the F building we all loved and adored her so much , she loved my grandchildren and spoliled and loved on them every chance she got. We were planning a big breakfast as soon as she returned. God makes no mistakes he needed her to rest, but she will truly be missed by the residents here she was a mom, grandmom, friend to all. RIP my friend until we meet again , my condolences to her family, our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Ms. Cobbs

Phyllis Cobbs September 29, 2020