Via
Brenda Sue
September 26, 2020
Brenda Sue Via, 70, of Floyd, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Board; sisters, Connie West and Kathy Otey; and parents, Jerome Sr. and Lille Otey.
She is survived by her husband, Walker Via; children, Latonya Pollard (Allen), Richard Board, Sandra Board; grandchildren, Mike Board (Amanda), Shawn Board (Danielle), Chris Board, Brianna Board, and Alex Pollard; great-grandchildren, Avery Board, Alicia Board, and Laila and Luka Board; brothers, Jerome Otey Jr., Larry Otey; sister, Romona Ross-Barlow; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.