Inez Brown Booker
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1927
DIED
September 27, 2020
Booker

Inez Brown

September 27, 2020

Inez Brown Booker, 93, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1927, to the late America and Edward Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Booker.

She was a graduate of West, Virginia State College where she majored in Education and graduated August 19, 1949. She was an educator in the Roanoke City School System. Inez was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Refuge Temple Church.

Survivors include her caregiver, Gaynell Wright; Barbara Lawrence who was caregiver and like a daughter; Stepson James Booker and stepson, Elder Gregory Hash; granddaughter, Hope Cupit; Elder Leroy Garrison and the Refuge Temple Church family; cousins, William and Dorothy Golden; and niece, Bernice Aaron (Glenn) of Charlotte, N.C., and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 with family visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The interment will be in St Andrews Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To be absent from the body is to be present with Christ.
Rest well sweet Lady.
Bertha BUCKNER
Friend
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 29, 2020