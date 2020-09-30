Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra Whitley
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Whitley

Sandra Scates

October 7, 1950

September 27, 2020

Sandra Scates Whitley, 69, of Salem, Va., left her loving family and walked into the outstretched arms of Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Predeceasing her were her brothers, Billy Scates and Danny Scates.

Sandy retired from Roanoke County Schools as a Teacher's Aide, where she made many friends. Sandy was an active member of Fort Lewis Christian Church and was loved by all.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 43 years, Clifford R. Whitley Jr.; children, Danielle Marks (Dusty), Michael Whitley (Angela), Bryan Harvey (Karen), James Harvey (Pam), and Eric Whitley (Linda); grandchildren, James Harvey, Taylor Harvey, Micaela Harvey, Tyler Harvey, Tucker Harvey, Sawyer Marks, and Reed Marks; sisters, Barbara Cantrell, Elsie Morris, and Missy Hyman; and brothers, Ernest Hyman and John Hyman.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, also in Salem.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA 24153
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
, Salem, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.