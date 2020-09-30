Whitley
Sandra Scates
October 7, 1950
September 27, 2020
Sandra Scates Whitley, 69, of Salem, Va., left her loving family and walked into the outstretched arms of Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Predeceasing her were her brothers, Billy Scates and Danny Scates.
Sandy retired from Roanoke County Schools as a Teacher's Aide, where she made many friends. Sandy was an active member of Fort Lewis Christian Church and was loved by all.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 43 years, Clifford R. Whitley Jr.; children, Danielle Marks (Dusty), Michael Whitley (Angela), Bryan Harvey (Karen), James Harvey (Pam), and Eric Whitley (Linda); grandchildren, James Harvey, Taylor Harvey, Micaela Harvey, Tyler Harvey, Tucker Harvey, Sawyer Marks, and Reed Marks; sisters, Barbara Cantrell, Elsie Morris, and Missy Hyman; and brothers, Ernest Hyman and John Hyman.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, also in Salem.
