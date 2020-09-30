GRUBB
Leonard Duane
September 27, 2020
Leonard Duane Grubb of Montvale, Virginia, went to be with The Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester David Grubb and Dorothy Edna Wright Grubb; his son, Thomas Ray Grubb; brothers, Randy Michael Grubb and Bobby Frank Grubb; and sisters, Elinor Christine Grubb Arnhart and Carol Yvonne Grubb Krejci.
He is survived by his children, Susan Gayle Grubb Peace of Papillion, Neb., Carol Ann Grubb King of Mayodan, N.C., Leonard Duane Grubb Jr. of Montvale, Va., Mary Katherine Grubb Hatcher of Kodak, Tenn., and Sarah Alice Grubb Nance of Moneta, Va.; brothers, Lester Leroy Grubb, Albert Nathaniel (Tom) Grubb, Curtis Alden Grubb, Norman Jerrol Grubb, and Ralph Bayne Grubb; grandchildren, Shannon Peace, Eric Peace, Karen Peace, Christopher King, Amber King, Jennifer Pierce, Peter Strom, Allyson Scott, Elizabeth (Libby) Nance, Jessica Underwood Johns, Kari Wahl, and Alex Perdue; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Mount Olivet Southern Baptist Church in Bedford, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mount Olivet Southern Baptist Church with Pastor J.R. Graybill officiating. Burial immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bedford, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMVETS. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.