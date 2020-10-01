Menu
Marie Minnix Hager
1931 - 2020
Marie Minnix Hager passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on January 22, 1931.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dick and her parents, Allen and Elsie Minnix; her sister, Betty Abshire; and her brother-in-law, Woody Guthrie.

Surviving are Marie's sisters and brothers-in-law, Bobbi and Alvin Peters, Patricia Guthrie and Thomas Abshire and Carolyn Walker; niece and nephews, Cynthia Ulrey (Denny), Jimmy Guthrie (Janie) and Todd Abshire (Teke); and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Marie loved her family, being together for holidays and other celebrations. Marie enjoyed her work in the insurance industry, working until she was in her early 70's.

She loved travel with Dick and her friends Dan and Joann. Her neighbors were very special to her and she loved eating out, shopping and walks at the mall with friends.

The family would like to thank Our Lady of the Valley nursing home staff and the Good Samaritan Hospice staff for their care of Marie.

A graveside service for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park, 21440 Virgil Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 with Pastor Rick Poland officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice or to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Franklin Memorial Park
21440 Virgil Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, Virginia
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
