Edna Collins Lawson
1931 - 2020
Edna Collins Lawson, 89, of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was a member of the First Church of God in Christiansburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eunice Collins; son, Dennis Lawson; three brothers and a sister.

Edna is survived by her husband of 45 years, Allen Lawson; daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Randy Furrow, and Phyllis and Mike Jones; daughter-in-law, Rose Lawson; and numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with the Rev. Lance Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the First Church of God, 650 Canaan Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

The Lawson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Allen my thoughts and prayers are with you
Doris Ratcliffe
Friend
September 30, 2020