James A. McNamara
McNamara

James A.

September 29, 2020

James A. "Jim" McNamara, 81, of Vinton, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. McNamara Sr. and Alison McNamara of New Jersey. He belonged to St. Andrews Catholic Church of Roanoke. He was a member of the Knight's of Columbus in Roanoke. Jim was a good friend of Nancy Martin from Roanoke and so many more.

A graveside service and celebration of Jim's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. To send condolences online please visit Tharpfuneralhome.com. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, please consider the American Cancer Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Roanoke is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
