Mrs. Virginia Wood Martin, age 88, of Meadows, of Dan passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at New River Valley Medical Center in Radford. She was born in Patrick County on August 21, 1932, to the late Wade Wood and Lillie Hylton Wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Martin; two brothers, Elden Wood, Alvin Wood; and one sister, Iva Harris. Virginia was a loving wife, stepmother, daughter, and sister. She loved working in her flowers.
Surviving are two stepsons, Joel Martin and wife, Dr. Laurie Baefsky, Charlie Martin and wife, Lydeana; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Gooden; two step grandchildren, Kyle Gooden and wife, Melissa, Shayley Martin; three sisters, Thelma Shelor, Maude Edwards, Mary Clifton; five brothers, Sanford Wood, Lester Wood, Richard Wood and wife, Jeanette, Clifford Wood and wife, Janet, Thomas Wood; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2020.