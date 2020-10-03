Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David C. Doughton
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Doughton

David C.

David C. "Dave" Doughton, 63, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Kenneth C. and Emma Romano Doughton; and a sister, Laura Burton.

Dave graduated in 1978 from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in Chemistry. He worked in Industrial Water Treatment sales for Chemtreat of Richmond, Va.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Faatz Doughton; children, Michael (Caleb) Doughton, Jennifer (Logan) Cannon, John Reid Doughton, Garrett Doughton, and Emily Bradshaw; sister, Kim (Randy) Lester; brothers, Charles (Judy) Doughton, Shea Doughton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Missions Fund C/O Parkway Church on the Mountain 3645 Orange Ave Roanoke, Va., 24012.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Parkway Church on the Mountain by Pastor John Ott. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m., on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road.

540-366-0707.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
Oct
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Parkway Church on the Mountain
3645 Orange Ave, Roanoke, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
He will be missed by those left behind. He is rejoicing with the angels in the Presence of the Lord! One day we all will meet again. Thank You Jesus!!!
David & Gwen Goodman
October 4, 2020
Judy & family, So very sorry to hear of your loss. You, your family will be in my thoughts & prayers! God be with you today & the time to come.
Tammy Baughman
October 3, 2020
We are shocked and our hearts are heavy at the passing of such a wonderful person at such a young age. We so enjoyed our time together and were looking forward to many more occasions in the future. Our thoughts, prayers, and love are with you at this time.
Michael and Mary Bradley
October 3, 2020
My prayers are with you at this sad time. Patti Hogeboom
Patti Hogeboom
October 3, 2020
We are surprised and saddened by David's passing. God bless your family.
Jim and Loine Hain
October 2, 2020