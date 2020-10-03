JonesJerry Renee PaigeNovember 5, 1948September 30, 2020Jerry Renee Paige Jones, 71, of Wake Forest, departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born November 5, 1948, in Radford Va., to the late George and Edith Johnson Paige. She was preceded in death by daughter Dementa Jones and brother Douglas Paige. She is survived by her one and only love Dr Arnold Jones; Mother-in-law Esther Jones; daughters Sidra and Trista Jones, sisters Alexis Johnson, Penny King and Sharon Boggs; grandchildren Malik, Marquis and Micah; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And a special furry friend Alex.A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel Blacksburg Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., up until service time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home Blacksburg.