Judy Kay Duncan
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Duncan

Judy Kay

October 12, 1955

October 1, 2020

Judy Kay Duncan, 64, of Troutville, went home to be with her mom and dad on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Roscoe Harless Duncan and Mildred Iris Duncan; her brother, Harless Gregory Duncan; and step son, Ward Underwood. She is survived by her partner, Timothy Underwood; daughter, Julie Cox (Perry); son, Wesley Cox (Brooke); grandchildren, India, Dakota, Shiloh, Audriana, Cameron, and Mason; brother, Dennis Duncan; sisters, Jane Wertz and Jill Crofton (Kelly); numerous nephews and nieces that she loved dearly; in laws, Tommy and Vickie Kitts; and two four legged little loves, Angel Baby and Roscoe.

Judy was outgoing and one of a kind. She never met a stranger. She loved her children and grandchildren with her full heart, and they always came first. She loved her life and was set in her ways. She went far too soon and will be missed by all. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
October 5, 2020
I will always love your mother she blessed us in so many ways I never forget how she use to pick me up and bring me to the house so we could hangout for the weekend she always allowed us to spend time with Julie and Wesley she always made sure we where together I will miss her infectious smile I always felt she lit a room up when she walked in I will forever keep her close to my heart she always made us feel welcome and she always looked out for may she Rest In Peace no more pain to you Julie and Wesley yall will always be family to us love yall
Daisy Lopez
October 4, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you during this time.
Teresa and Brandy Moore
October 3, 2020
Everyone here at the apartment complex will Miss Judy she was such a sweet kind person and she will be missed
Laurie playt
October 3, 2020