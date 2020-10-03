I will always love your mother she blessed us in so many ways I never forget how she use to pick me up and bring me to the house so we could hangout for the weekend she always allowed us to spend time with Julie and Wesley she always made sure we where together I will miss her infectious smile I always felt she lit a room up when she walked in I will forever keep her close to my heart she always made us feel welcome and she always looked out for may she Rest In Peace no more pain to you Julie and Wesley yall will always be family to us love yall

Daisy Lopez October 4, 2020