Sutphin
Evena Bolt
October 1, 2020
Evena Bolt Sutphin, 87 of Shawsville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Sutphin.
She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Sheryl and Dana Sutphin and Ricky Sutphin; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Joe Spangler; grandchildren, April Clark (Brad), Holly Gray (John), Adam Sutphin, Shelena Price (Danny), Derek Spangler, Jason Spangler (Amy), Brienne Nida (Neal) Nida; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Judy Bolt.
A private graveside service will be held.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2020.