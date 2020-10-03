Menu
Evena Bolt Sutphin
Sutphin

Evena Bolt

October 1, 2020

Evena Bolt Sutphin, 87 of Shawsville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Sutphin.

She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Sheryl and Dana Sutphin and Ricky Sutphin; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Joe Spangler; grandchildren, April Clark (Brad), Holly Gray (John), Adam Sutphin, Shelena Price (Danny), Derek Spangler, Jason Spangler (Amy), Brienne Nida (Neal) Nida; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Judy Bolt.

A private graveside service will be held.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
