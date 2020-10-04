CASKER
R. Thomas
August 20, 1937
September 26, 2020
R. Thomas Casker, 83, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia.
Born on August 20, 1937, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Royden and Ida Casker. Tom attended Carnegie Institute of Technology before transferring to Kent State University where he met his future wife, Diane Williams, while both were studying in the theatre department. Shortly after marrying he obtained the position of Scenic Designer at the Omaha Community Playhouse where he designed sets for over 50 theatrical productions.
While starting a family, Tom started his next act. Obtaining degrees from the University of Nebraska, Tom began his next career as a professor of theatre arts, first at Rhode Island College and then at Randolph Macon Women's College where he fostered his students' passion for the theatre. While residing in Lynchburg, Virginia, Tom served as Head of School at the Virginia School for the Arts and was an active supporter of community theatre in Lynchburg.
After Diane's death Tom moved to Roanoke where he met his next leading lady, Donna Springer. Tom was very active with his church family at Christ Lutheran Church and one of their missions, Habitat for Humanity, where he was known as the "stairs guy" for his proficiency in designing and constructing staircases. Tom's other interests included refurbishing and sailing sailboats and designing and constructing model train landscapes. In Tom's final act he enjoyed playing the role of grandfather while tending to his beloved garden.
Survivors include his best friend of 27 years, Donna Springer; his children, Greg Casker (Monica Hanks) of Danville, Virginia, Dr. Vicki Casker (Rick Kullen) of Jupiter, Florida, and Josh Casker (Gail Fuller) of Washington D.C.; his grandchildren, Daniel Casker, Alexandra Casker, Dakota Atreidis, and Morgan Kullen; and his brother, John Casker (Sue) of Zelienople, Pennsylvania.
Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the donor's preferred charity, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.