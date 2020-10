Karissa Lynn



Epperly



Words to Karissa from one of her favorite books I read to her and Jayden. I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be.



Happy 36th Birthday sissy. We love & miss you so very much.



Mom, Dad, Jayden, Kory, Kevin, Tracey & Whitney



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.