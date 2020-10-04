GAVIN
Jennifer Jo Dunville
May 17, 1947
September 28, 2020
Jennifer Dunville Gavin of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, September 28, 2020, after fighting so hard for so long, leaving her devoted husband of 17 years, Howard Gavin, to cherish her memory. Surviving are her loving husband and her siblings, Lila Belongia, Holly Moore, and Glenn and Tina Dunville.
"Jenny Jo" was the eldest child born to Dorman and Ginny Dunville, who were lifetime members of Westhampton Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Jennifer attended Oak Grove Elementary and Cave Spring Junior, graduating from Andrew Lewis High School in 1965. Growing up on Keagy Road gave her a chance to explore the rolling hills and green fields of McVitty's farm, go swimming every summer at Hidden Valley Country Club, and enjoy the thrill of ice-skating each winter on nearby Medmont Lake.
In 1968, Jennifer graduated from Longwood College with a teaching license, a degree in home economics, and really fine manners, but jokes that regular games of bridge almost derailed her college education! Jennifer traveled to Japan, London, and Hong Kong in the 1970s with her first husband, Laird Manlove, before settling in Northern Virginia.
Her professional career spanned several decades, starting with work as an extension agent and 4-H leader in Tennessee, and included a decade of selling real estate. We all admired her entrepreneurial spirit and her creativity. Everywhere she worked, her customers, clients and colleagues enjoyed batch after batch of her signature brownies in addition to her terrific sense of humor and fun-loving nature.
Jennifer raised two daughters, Jessica and Lila Elizabeth and was a devoted grandmother to Miss Anna Glen Hilbish. We will miss the twinkle in her eye, her sparkling personality, and her warmth. The beautiful costumes and gowns she designed and sewed, all the delightful birthday parties, Christmas-time traditions, and family celebrations she hosted will never be forgotten. Her legacy lives on each and every time we strap on an apron to bake and decorate cookies, carve pumpkins together in the fall, dip and color eggs in the spring, and cut out home-made valentine hearts.
Grandma Jenny enjoyed lively game nights with family and card games online, Hearts and Spades were favorites. She loved the students she met volunteering at Preston Park Elementary School, and of course, their teachers. She was a beautiful dancer, just a natural; square dancing was something she enjoyed for over 50 years. In fact, Jenny and Howie were probably happiest in Roanoke when dancing with their friends in the Moonlight Squares at the Preston Center. Most of all, she loved laughing and talking with people, every chance she got, (she was known to "chit-chat" extensively) and when her front door was open, Jenny was "at home" and loved getting visits from friends and family.
Howie and Jessica wish to thank Dr. Andrew Fintel, the wonderful staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Dr. Trevor Owen at Carilion Orthopedics, and Lymphedema Specialist Carrie Ferguson, for their support and expertise; all the nurses and physical therapists she's worked with, relied on and loved over the past few years know who they are and how much we admire them for their gentle care and encouragement.
In lieu of flowers, we hope friends and family will consider a gift to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.