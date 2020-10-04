Menu
Mary Elizabeth White Richards
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Richards

Mary Elizabeth White

July 24, 1924

September 28, 2020

Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" White Richards passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born on July 24, 1929, to the late Ola Blankenship White and Herbert D. White and was also preceded in death by her husband, A. Stephen Richards Jr.

Surviving are her children, A. Stephen Richards III, Larry Richards, and Susan Cain (Johnny); three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Shackelford (Kindred Hospice) officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and guidelines for social distancing will be in place at the graveside service.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com


Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
