GRUBBS
Sylvia Jean
October 1, 2020
Sylvia Jean Grubbs, 84, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett and Alice Ferguson.
Jean was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. She loved collecting cookbooks, cooking, reading, and piano playing.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Ray M. Grubbs Sr.; daughter, Cheryl Wood (Philip); son, Ray M. Grubbs Jr. (Margaret); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Harris (Dennis); much loved furry friend, Sassy; and numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Travis Keith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.