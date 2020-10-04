Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvia Jean Grubbs
GRUBBS

Sylvia Jean

October 1, 2020

Sylvia Jean Grubbs, 84, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garnett and Alice Ferguson.

Jean was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. She loved collecting cookbooks, cooking, reading, and piano playing.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Ray M. Grubbs Sr.; daughter, Cheryl Wood (Philip); son, Ray M. Grubbs Jr. (Margaret); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Harris (Dennis); much loved furry friend, Sassy; and numerous other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Travis Keith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd. , Roanoke, VA 24019
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We love you Jean. You are with our Heavenly Father in Paradise. Enjoying His peace and love. We pray Gods love, comfort and peace on all the wonderful family here. May God bless you our dear friends.
Bob and Nadine Euler
October 4, 2020
Our hearts are saddened to hear about Jean. Thoughts and prayers. May it bring you comfort to know others care and feel your pain. She was a very special person who is with our Saviour.
Sandra Bond
October 4, 2020