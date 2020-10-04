BOWLING
Elva Boothe
March 11, 1930
October 1, 2020
Elva Boothe Bowling, 90, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She was born in Patrick County, Va., on March 11, 1930, daughter of the late Harry Leonard "Wink" and Sarah Peters Boothe. Having grown up in Bassett, Va., Elva lived most of her adult life in Roanoke, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Bowling; brother-in-law, Jack Dalton; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Iva Bowling; and brother-in-law, Webb Bowling.
Elva is survived by her sons, Rennis and best friend, Rachelle Berman, and Tim and wife, Debbie; her grandchildren, Melissa and husband, Joe Schwarzenboeck, Jason and wife, Dana, and Tillman and significant other, Katrina Snead; great-grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, Taylor and Allison Bowling; two special girls, Kassidy Snead and Abby Stinnett; her informally adopted son, Lonnie "Huck" Turner; her sisters, Lois Dalton, and Eunice Ingram and her husband, Oliver; sister-in-law, Hazel Bowling; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 12088, Roanoke, VA 24013 or at http://www.salvationarmyroanokeva.org
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.