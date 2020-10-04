Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elva Boothe Bowling
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
BOWLING

Elva Boothe

March 11, 1930

October 1, 2020

Elva Boothe Bowling, 90, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was born in Patrick County, Va., on March 11, 1930, daughter of the late Harry Leonard "Wink" and Sarah Peters Boothe. Having grown up in Bassett, Va., Elva lived most of her adult life in Roanoke, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Bowling; brother-in-law, Jack Dalton; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Iva Bowling; and brother-in-law, Webb Bowling.

Elva is survived by her sons, Rennis and best friend, Rachelle Berman, and Tim and wife, Debbie; her grandchildren, Melissa and husband, Joe Schwarzenboeck, Jason and wife, Dana, and Tillman and significant other, Katrina Snead; great-grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, Taylor and Allison Bowling; two special girls, Kassidy Snead and Abby Stinnett; her informally adopted son, Lonnie "Huck" Turner; her sisters, Lois Dalton, and Eunice Ingram and her husband, Oliver; sister-in-law, Hazel Bowling; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 12088, Roanoke, VA 24013 or at http://www.salvationarmyroanokeva.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
Oct
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Lifting prayers for the family during this difficult time, and we want you to know that the Lord will be with you. Richard and Debbie F. McDaniel
Deborah McDaniel
October 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Donna Edwards
October 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss, God Bless you and your families.
Terry Holdaway
October 4, 2020