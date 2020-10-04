Menu
Cecilia Lee Doyle
23,1956 - 2020
BORN
23,1956
DIED
2020
Doyle

Cecilia Lee

April 23,1956 -October 1, 2020

Cecilia Lee Doyle went home to be with her lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Little River, S.C.

Cecilia was a graduate of Oklahoma State University. She was a VP Loan Administrator Officer at a bank in Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Moselyn Frey of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters, Carol Schneider of Houston, Texas, and Jan Lewis of Denver, Colorado.

Cecilia is survived by her husband, Gene Doyle, of Little River, S.C.; sister, Mary Axton of Cooksville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society.

A memorial service will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
, Salem, Virginia
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
, Salem, Virginia
I am so sorry Gene.
Harvey Morgan
October 4, 2020
Gene, with sympathy thinking of you in this difficult time. Our Love & Prayers, Jerry & Cathy (Lorrens sister)=•
Jerry & Cathy Dixon
October 4, 2020
Gene, I am sorry for the loss of your wife. My prayers are with you.
Rita (McDaniel) Harrah
October 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy for you during this very difficult time. Aunt Cecilia (Petie) was always such a loving person and she will be missed so much.
Monica Lewis Grace
October 3, 2020