Doyle
Cecilia Lee
April 23,1956 -October 1, 2020
Cecilia Lee Doyle went home to be with her lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Little River, S.C.
Cecilia was a graduate of Oklahoma State University. She was a VP Loan Administrator Officer at a bank in Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Moselyn Frey of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters, Carol Schneider of Houston, Texas, and Jan Lewis of Denver, Colorado.
Cecilia is survived by her husband, Gene Doyle, of Little River, S.C.; sister, Mary Axton of Cooksville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society
.
A memorial service will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.